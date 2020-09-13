Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ICLR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.45.

Shares of ICLR opened at $184.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.58. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $199.83.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

