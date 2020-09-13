Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ICLK has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Shares of ICLK stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $10.22.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth about $654,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth about $2,156,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.