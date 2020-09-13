HYCON 1-Day Volume Hits $1.03 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, HYCON has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and $1.03 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00294357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00049374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00119262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.01586137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000302 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00191840 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON’s total supply is 3,010,992,088 coins and its circulating supply is 2,290,717,566 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

