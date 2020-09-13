Hush (HUSH) Market Capitalization Achieves $508,483.30

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. Hush has a market cap of $508,483.30 and $158,743.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00606598 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00081728 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00059261 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,870,493 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

