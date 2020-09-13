H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $306.60

H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $306.60 and traded as low as $252.98. H&T Group shares last traded at $264.50, with a volume of 14,087 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 298.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 306.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $103.65 million and a P/E ratio of 6.68.

H&T Group (LON:HAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported GBX 10.21 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.85%.

H&T Group

H&T Group plc primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It also offers gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

