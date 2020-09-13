Holicity Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Holicity’s (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) quiet period will expire on Monday, September 14th. Holicity had issued 27,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Holicity stock opened at $10.11 on Friday.

There is no company description available for Holicity Inc

