High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.75

High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.58. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 95,125 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HWO shares. AltaCorp Capital cut High Arctic Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on High Arctic Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

