Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HSKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Heska from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heska from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Shares of HSKA opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.05. Heska has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $110.90.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heska will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $983,024.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,815,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $109,063.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,509.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heska by 34.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Heska by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Heska by 95.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 4.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

