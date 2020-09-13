HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the August 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.19. 13,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,713. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.36.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 2.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HNNMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

