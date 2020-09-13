Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HLIO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of HLIO opened at $39.49 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $127,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,474.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,059,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,875 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 577,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 293,818 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,064,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 656,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 157,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

