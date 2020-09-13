Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HTLD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

HTLD opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after acquiring an additional 109,522 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 77,149 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 54,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 76,321 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

