HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Price Target Raised to $51.00

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) had its price target hoisted by Northcoast Research from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for HD Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Truist cut shares of HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HD Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.70.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.90. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $16,335,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 656,720 shares of company stock worth $23,578,321. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDS. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in HD Supply during the first quarter worth $176,776,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in HD Supply during the first quarter worth $136,454,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in HD Supply by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,186,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,282 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in HD Supply by 108.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,483,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,297,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,181 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

