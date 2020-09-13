Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.42

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as low as $3.15. Harvest Capital Credit shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 3,596 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCAP shares. ValuEngine lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $19.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 19.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $35,546.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 11,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,392.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,173 shares of company stock valued at $108,512 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.67% of Harvest Capital Credit as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

