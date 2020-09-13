Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.42

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as low as $3.15. Harvest Capital Credit shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 3,596 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCAP shares. ValuEngine lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.
The firm has a market cap of $19.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 19.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.
In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $35,546.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 11,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,392.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,173 shares of company stock valued at $108,512 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.67% of Harvest Capital Credit as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.
About Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP)
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.
