Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NYSE THG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.29. The company had a trading volume of 195,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average is $100.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 82.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

