HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.61

Shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and traded as low as $15.43. HANG SENG BK LT/S shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 15,047 shares trading hands.

HSNGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

