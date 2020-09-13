Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) Short Interest Update

Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a growth of 744.2% from the August 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AGEEF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Halo Labs has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Halo Labs Company Profile

Halo Labs Inc manufactures and sells cannabis oil and concentrates in the United States. It serves licensed retailers and wholesalers. Halo Labs Inc has a strategic partnership with High Tide Inc; and with OG DNA Genetics Inc to develop genetics in Oregon. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

