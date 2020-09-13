Guider (GDR) Price Up 22.2% This Week

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 66.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Guider has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Guider token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $31,560.47 and $43.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.60 or 0.04792261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004844 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00060976 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00038299 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Guider

Guider is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Buying and Selling Guider

