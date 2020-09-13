Guggenheim Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Guggenheim reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Tiffany & Co. from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.38.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

NYSE:TIF opened at $113.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.76 and a 200 day moving average of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $86.39 and a 52-week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.