GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
BMBOY opened at $7.45 on Friday. GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $8.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.
GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S Company Profile
