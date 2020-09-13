GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

BMBOY opened at $7.45 on Friday. GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $8.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.

GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

