Graincorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.94

Shares of Graincorp Ltd (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $2.79. Graincorp shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 82,471 shares.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graincorp in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

