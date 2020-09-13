GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoPro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GoPro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.71.

GoPro stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. GoPro had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 58.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 98,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 7.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 36,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 401,711 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 97.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

