Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GT. Nomura lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.94.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of GT stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,766 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,771 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,865,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,044,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,754.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 868,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 821,339 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.