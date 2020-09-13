GoldMint Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $414,762.13 and approximately $1,324.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 53.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00049002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00119317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00283634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.20 or 0.01584562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000305 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00191449 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.