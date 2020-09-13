Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $4.25 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GAPFF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gold Reserve in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Reserve from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GAPFF opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. Gold Reserve has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

