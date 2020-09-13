Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

GOGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

GOGO stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Gogo has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver purchased 2,606,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,428,480.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $174,891.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,848 shares in the company, valued at $426,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

