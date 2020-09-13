GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.38

GMP Capital Inc. (TSE:GMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.70. GMP Capital shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 11,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.38.

GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that GMP Capital Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About GMP Capital (TSE:GMP)

GMP Capital Inc, an independent diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Capital Markets and Wealth Management.

