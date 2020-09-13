GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.38

GMP Capital Inc. (TSE:GMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.70. GMP Capital shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 11,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.38.

GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that GMP Capital Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GMP Capital Inc, an independent diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Capital Markets and Wealth Management.

