Global Water Resources Inc (GWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of GWR opened at C$14.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.04. The firm has a market cap of $329.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.75. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of C$13.00 and a 52-week high of C$19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.00.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

