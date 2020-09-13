Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 32.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $215.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.43. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $219.71.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.82.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

