Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 99,757 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 99,757 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,294,000 after buying an additional 100,183 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 14.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 33.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE:ENB opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.6021 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

