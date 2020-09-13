Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 428,691 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 428,691 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after buying an additional 491,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after buying an additional 1,052,007 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after buying an additional 1,240,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLO opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

