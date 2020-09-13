Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,349 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $83.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.22. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

