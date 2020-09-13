Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,083 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $403,607,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $311,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after purchasing an additional 393,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,225 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $232.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $233.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

