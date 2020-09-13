Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 63.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 54,218 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 94.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 9.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Indl Alliance S upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NYSE TRP opened at $45.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.