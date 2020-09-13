Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 158,755 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 5,368.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,755 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 183.9% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $88,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,369 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $36,840,000. AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $30,700,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 120.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,598,000 after buying an additional 1,231,738 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 423,863.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 920,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after buying an additional 919,783 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $31,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,520 shares of company stock worth $2,858,863. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $44.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

