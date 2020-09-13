Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,212 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 74,688 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Exelon by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,462,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,006,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,882 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,791,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $434,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,533 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Exelon by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $232,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,390 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Exelon by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,053,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

EXC opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

