Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 225.3% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,352,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,176,000 after buying an additional 990,226 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $228.32 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $250.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

