Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $173.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 1.20. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total transaction of $6,716,515.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,969,538.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $94,264.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,519,501. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

