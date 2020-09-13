Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,163,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM stock opened at $113.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.91.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.45.

In other J M Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.