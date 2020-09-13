Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 85,977 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 66,005 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 47,410 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 309,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 266,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 600.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 304,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 260,849 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

NYSE:BEN opened at $20.23 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

