Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in American Water Works by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in American Water Works by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,283,000 after purchasing an additional 59,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in American Water Works by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $141.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.61 and its 200 day moving average is $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.