Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

IEFA opened at $61.20 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02.

