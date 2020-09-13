Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885,845 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 105.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 369.9% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SYSCO by 84.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Edward Jones raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

SYY opened at $62.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

