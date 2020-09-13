Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $101.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $130.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average of $95.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.