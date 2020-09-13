Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 34,870 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $44.03 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $1,301,776.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

