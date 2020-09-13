Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,232,000 after buying an additional 86,494 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,086,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,069,144,000 after purchasing an additional 212,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ASML by 145.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,959,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,364 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,972,000 after purchasing an additional 92,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ASML by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,778,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.60.

ASML stock opened at $359.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $402.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

