GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,811 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,627 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. AlphaValue raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $39.11 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

