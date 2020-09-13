General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in General Motors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in General Motors by 22.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,280,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,604,000 after buying an additional 231,885 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 47.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 53,993 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in General Motors by 33.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,864,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,301,000 after buying an additional 958,460 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 25.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,577,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,530,050. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

