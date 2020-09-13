General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE:GM opened at $30.46 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 246.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 714.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

