Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.17

Galaxy Gaming Inc (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as low as $1.12. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 1,570 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galaxy Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

