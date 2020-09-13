Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $689.84

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $689.84 and traded as low as $560.00. Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at $578.00, with a volume of 39,985 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 564.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 689.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 million and a PE ratio of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 21.41 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.90 ($0.48) by GBX (15.49) (($0.20)). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fuller, Smith & Turner plc will post 6392.999998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Simon Emeny bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 582 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of £34,920 ($45,629.17). Also, insider Robin Rowland acquired 3,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.60 ($25,984.06). In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,460.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.